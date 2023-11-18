London, Ont. Salvation Army 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign launches with a twist

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army in London, Ont., has launched its 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign, and this year’s effort is different from previous ones.

The campaign brings in funds for life necessities such as food, clothing and shelter, as well as donations of toys for children.

“This year, for the first time, we’re going to be letting parents choose their own toys,” said executive director Nancy Kerr. “Instead of getting a premade bag of toys that we really don’t know if the child is going to like, (parents) are going to be able to walk around with a volunteer (and) take home things they know for sure their child will love to open on Christmas morning.”

“We’re hoping the parents love that. I think it’s giving them a little more dignity, and I think it’s going to be fun for them,” she continued.

Kerr says this year’s campaign aims to help 4,200 families, with some 6,500 kids getting toys.

The goal is to raise a total of $580,000 for people in need.

Kerr says she’s confident Londoners will reach that goal, as the 2022 goal of $550,000 was surpassed.

The 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign will run from Nov. 16 to Dec. 23.

There are 46 kettles across the city and those interested in volunteering as a Christmas kettlebellringer can find more information on the campaign’s website.

– with files from 980 CFPL’s Amy Simon