Otters double up London Knights in Erie

Carey Terrance scored twice as the Erie Otters defeated the London Knights 4-2 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Pennsylvania.

It was the second time this year the Anaheim Ducks prospect scored a pair of goals against London this season. The Ducks handed the Knights their second loss in a row following a 7-4 defeat against the Flint Firebirds to begin the weekend.

A steal by Erie forward Malcolm Spence in the London zone led to the opening goal of the game as he found Terrance, who ripped a shot into the London net at 6:23 of the first period.

The Otters cashed in again on the power play at 17:03 to make it 2-0. Owen Willmore got a piece of a Pano Fimis shot only to have the puck roll to the right post where Brett Bressette’s goal line plunge knocked it in.

A London power play carried into the second period and quickly became a two-man advantage after Bruce McDonald was whistled for tripping. Erie killed off the remainder of the initial penalty but Jacob Julien buried his third goal in two games before all the power play time expired to get the Knights on the scoreboard.

Hard work by Sam O’Reilly behind the Otters net near the midway mark of the second period evened the score as the OHL’s leading rookie scorer found Ruslan Gazizov in front for his fifth goal of the season at 10:03.

Spence and Terrance hooked up a second time before the middle period ended as Terrance banged in a Spence pass for his 15th goal of the season and a 3-2 Erie advantage heading into the final 20 minutes.

Erie held off London through those minutes and then Ondrej Molnar tapped in an empty-netter to finish the scoring.

Owen Wilmore make 30 saves in the game for the Knights.

Ben Gaudreau stopped 25 of 27 London shots.

Thorndale’s Froggett recalled by Spitfires

London Nationals goaltender Carter Froggett made his Ontario Hockey League debut on Nov. 17 for the Windsor Spitfires in a game against the Kitchener Rangers. Froggett entered the game in the second period after Kitchener had scored to make it 6-1. The 17-year old from Thorndale, Ont., made eight saves on 11 shots.

Ian Michelone had started the game for Windsor. Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo missed the game with an illness. Froggett then got the start for Windsor on Nov. 18. Froggett was a sixth round pick of Windsor’s in 2022 and is 5-2-1 with the Nationals this year in the GOJHL with an .898 save percentage.

Up next

London will head out on a northern road trip for games against the North Bay Battalion (Nov. 23), the Sudbury Wolves (Nov. 24) and the Barrie Colts (Nov. 25).

Last season the trek was part of eight straight games on the road as the 2023 Tim Horton’s Brier moved into Budweiser Gardens.

This year Budweiser Gardens is hosting the production Come From Away.

The Knights have not played the Wolves or the Colts this season.

North Bay handed London their first regulation loss on Oct. 6 with a 4-1 win over the Knights.

Coverage of the game between London and the Battalion will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.