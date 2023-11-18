Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of assaulting officer at Trudeau-Gaza protest in Vancouver granted bail

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect in alleged assault of Vancouver police officer released on bail'
Suspect in alleged assault of Vancouver police officer released on bail
WATCH: The man charged with assaulting a VPD officer during a protest Tuesday night targeting the prime minister has been released from custody under strict conditions.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. man accused of injuring a police officer at a protest involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver has been charged and released.

Jakub Jerzy Markiewicz is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police respond after protesters surround restaurants hosting prime minister'
Vancouver police respond after protesters surround restaurants hosting prime minister

The charges stem from a protest outside a cocktail bar in Chinatown on Tuesday night, which Trudeau was attending on personal time.

Story continues below advertisement

A crowd of up to 250 people had descended on the venue calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with some protesters entering the bar and confronting the prime minister directly.

Vancouver police deployed 100 officers to the scene, and allege one officer was punched and had her eyes gouged.

Earlier in the evening, protesters had confronted Trudeau while he dined at Vij’s restaurant in Vancouver.

Markiewicz, who identifies himself as a “photo-journalist, wedding photographer, and artist,” did not respond to an email or answer the intercom when Global News attended the Coquitlam housing coop listed as his current address.

At a Friday media event, Trudeau was asked about the incidents, and whether he had concerns about the level of anger over the Gaza conflict.

Click to play video: 'Humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza'
Humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza
Trending Now

“We find ourselves in a moment where the intensity of the emotions, of the fear, of the grief people are going through is having Canadians forget a little bit about who we are,” Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not a country where Canadians should be scared of other Canadians. We are one of those places in the world where diversity has been a source of richness, of depth, of strength for our country. And I think we all have to commit ourselves every day to listen to each other and have compassion for each other.”

Markiewicz was released on several conditions, including not attending any demonstrations or protests, not entering the City of Vancouver unless to attend a court appearance or with court permission and not possessing any weapons.

He is due back in court on Dec. 6.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices