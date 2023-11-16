Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of homeless man in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 2:46 pm
Montreal police say the victim was stabbed outside a Metro station in downtown Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the victim was stabbed outside a Metro station in downtown Montreal. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the city’s the 28th homicide of 2023.

The police department’s major crimes unit arrested Jesse John Brandon Moore, 29, on Tuesday. He appeared at the Montreal courthouse the following day, police say.

The arrest comes more than two months after a 47-year-old homeless man was found with stab wounds outside the Place-des-Arts Metro station on Sept. 4.

The victim was rushed to hospital but he died from his injuries. No arrests were made at the time.

Trending Now

Investigators set up a command post 10 days after the fatal stabbing in hopes of obtaining more information and speaking to witnesses.

Police say it is thanks to people who are frequently in the area that they were able to further their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices