Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of homeless man in Montreal

Montreal police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the city’s the 28th homicide of 2023.

The police department’s major crimes unit arrested Jesse John Brandon Moore, 29, on Tuesday. He appeared at the Montreal courthouse the following day, police say.

The arrest comes more than two months after a 47-year-old homeless man was found with stab wounds outside the Place-des-Arts Metro station on Sept. 4.

The victim was rushed to hospital but he died from his injuries. No arrests were made at the time.

Investigators set up a command post 10 days after the fatal stabbing in hopes of obtaining more information and speaking to witnesses.

Police say it is thanks to people who are frequently in the area that they were able to further their investigation.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines