Man dead after hit-and-run in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood

An 81-year-old man has died due to a hit-and-run collision in Surrey.

The collision took place in the Strawberry Hill neighbourhood just before 7 p.m., Wednesday at 120A Street and 75 Ave.

Surrey RCMP Mounties are investigating the fatal collision and confirmed the death Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.

Surrey RCMP is asking for anyone in the area of 120A Street and 75 Avenue between 6:30 and 7 p.m. to contact them.

Investigators are also looking for any dash cam footage or CCTV footage from the area as well. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

A heavy police presence was at the scene Wednesday night, with a tarp over a body on the sidewalk.

BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances attended the accident, but no patients were taken to hospital.