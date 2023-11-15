Witnesses help track down suspect after life-threatening north Edmonton stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent stabbing at a north Edmonton grocery store, police said.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint in a business near 140 Avenue and Victoria Trail at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a man lying on the floor with what appeared to be a stab wound.

EMS treated the victim and took him to hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Officers were told another man had stabbed this man before running away from the store.

An EPS spokesperson told Global News that several witnesses helped police find the suspect, who was arrested nearby without incident.

Police do not know yet if the two men know each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident is being investigated and charges are pending, police said.