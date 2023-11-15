Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses help track down suspect after life-threatening north Edmonton stabbing

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 10:05 pm
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, EPS Northeast Branch patrol members responded to a weapons complaint in a business near 140 Avenue and Victoria Trail. View image in full screen
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, EPS Northeast Branch patrol members responded to a weapons complaint in a business near 140 Avenue and Victoria Trail. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent stabbing at a north Edmonton grocery store, police said.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint in a business near 140 Avenue and Victoria Trail at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a man lying on the floor with what appeared to be a stab wound.

EMS treated the victim and took him to hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Officers were told another man had stabbed this man before running away from the store.

An EPS spokesperson told Global News that several witnesses helped police find the suspect, who was arrested nearby without incident.

Police do not know yet if the two men know each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident is being investigated and charges are pending, police said.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, EPS Northeast Branch patrol members responded to a weapons complaint in a business near 140 Avenue and Victoria Trail. View image in full screen
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, EPS Northeast Branch patrol members responded to a weapons complaint in a business near 140 Avenue and Victoria Trail. Global News
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices