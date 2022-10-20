Teen charged with manslaughter in man’s northeast Edmonton stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 20-year-old man in northeast Edmonton last week.

At about 7:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, police were called to an altercation in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street.

A man was found by police suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

Police said an autopsy was done on Friday, which determined Dakota Peter, 20, died of a stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

The 17-year-old charged with manslaughter in the case cannot be named per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.