Crime

Teen charged with manslaughter in man’s northeast Edmonton stabbing death

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 10:30 am
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown on a lectern at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown on a lectern at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 20-year-old man in northeast Edmonton last week.

At about 7:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, police were called to an altercation in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street.

A man was found by police suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

Read more: Edmonton homicide unit investigates ‘suspicious death’ of 20-year-old man

Police said an autopsy was done on Friday, which determined Dakota Peter, 20, died of a stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

The 17-year-old charged with manslaughter in the case cannot be named per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

