Edmonton homicide unit investigates ‘suspicious death’ of 20-year-old man

A 20-year-old man died from a stab wound incurred during an altercation on Monday, which has led to what police are calling a “suspicious death.”

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, which took place in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street around 7:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or any other information about what happened Monday evening to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.