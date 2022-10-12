Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide unit investigates ‘suspicious death’ of 20-year-old man

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 12:34 pm
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

A 20-year-old man died from a stab wound incurred during an altercation on Monday, which has led to what police are calling a “suspicious death.”

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, which took place in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street around 7:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or any other information about what happened Monday evening to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

