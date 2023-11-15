Menu

Canada

Calgary woman searching for late father’s war medals she mistakenly sold

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 7:02 pm
Undated photograph of Charles Bury. His daughter is now looking for Bury's war medals that were mistakenly sold at an estate sale. View image in full screen
Undated photograph of Charles Bury. His daughter is now looking for Bury's war medals that were mistakenly sold at an estate sale. Global News
A Calgary woman hopes to be reunited with cherished family heirlooms that were mistakenly sold at an estate sale more than four years ago.

Gwynneth Gourley’s father Charles Bury served in the Canadian Armed Forces in the Second World War, earning a Canadian Volunteer Service medal as well as the France and Germany Star.

According to Gourley, the medals and several of her father’s dog tags were accidentally sold in August 2019 and she desperately wants to see them again.

“I can remember every year for Remembrance Day him sitting there polishing them up,” Gourley told Global News. “It’s a really special memory and I just can’t believe that I was so stupid that I could have let them go.

“It was certainly not intentional and there was just a lot going on that day for the estate sale.”

Anyone who purchased the medals or knows where they may be is asked to contact The Military Museums.

— with files from Global News’ Craig Momney

