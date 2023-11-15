Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon, shutting down one direction of Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail.
At around 1:30 p.m., the collision was reported on Deerfoot near Southland Drive Southeast.
An AHS EMS spokesperson said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the victim in the crash was female.
Photos from the scene showed a black vehicle at rest near a signpost and emergency responders on the scene.
Police are still investigating the collision.
At 2:20 p.m., northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were closed to traffic at 24 Street Southeast. Traffic coming from Bow Bottom Trail Southeast towards Deerfoot Trail was also being diverted off the highway.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
More to come…
