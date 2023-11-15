Menu

Crime

Suspect in attempted Kelowna-area break-in tracked down by police dog

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 5:25 pm
A police dog helped stop a would-be thief from breaking into what remained of a Kelowna, B.C.-area home that was largely destroyed by wildfires, RCMP say.

It was early Wednesday morning when a break and enter in the 1700 block of Glenmore Rd North got underway.

“The residence which had been mostly destroyed during the summer wildfires, was under CCTV surveillance when an unknown vehicle was observed entering the property via the front gate,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Upon arrival, officers observed an individual with a flashlight fleeing on foot and determined the outdoor storage units had been broken into.”

Shortly after, RCMP and front-line officers accompanied by a police dog started to track the suspect, while other Mounties began processing the scene and the vehicle, where a replica firearm, additional weapons and some drugs were located.

Const. Kent Wagner and Police Service Dog  Mysan tracked for nearly three hours through trees, mud and soot and eventually found a suspect hiding over a kilometre away.

“The individual was taken into custody safely and was determined to have outstanding warrants from Mission, Abbotsford and Ridge Meadows for property-related and other offences,” RCMP said.

The suspect remains in custody on the strength of the warrants while the break and enter investigation continues.

RCMP have not named the suspect.

