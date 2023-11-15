‘So disrespectful’: Poppy donation box stolen from Kelowna shop

Send this page to someone via email

A poppy donation box containing around $400 was stolen from a Kelowna, B.C., shop and Mounties are looking for information to help track down the thief.

“We have seen this type of unfortunate crime of opportunity before and it’s always disappointing. All the money raised goes towards supporting those who have given so much to our country,” Const. Mike Della Paolera said.

“To steal it is so disrespectful.”

At around 7:55 a.m. Nov. 7, the RCMP says it received a report that a man had stolen the poppy donation box from a business located in the 3100 block of Lakeshore Road the night before.

The man was wearing a black jacket and white scarf when he stole the poppy donation box, which contained approximately $400. He then departed on foot in an unknown direction.

The RCMP is asking for those who witnessed this incident, has dashcam evidence from this area at the time of the offence or can identify the individual responsible to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-66484.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.