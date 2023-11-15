Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Hunter finds aircraft wreckage, 20 to 25 years old, in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 4:38 pm
A map showing the site of the aircraft wreckage in B.C.'s Southern Interior. View image in full screen
A map showing the site of the aircraft wreckage in B.C.'s Southern Interior. Google Maps
Aircraft wreckage, dating back at least two decades, was found by a hunter in B.C.’s Interior this month.

According to Transport Canada, the wreckage is located between Kamloops and Monte Lake and was found on Nov. 3.

“The Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded and verified the wreckage was at least 20 to 25 years old,” said Transport Canada, adding no registration or identifying marks are visible.

The province’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) were also notified of the wreckage.

Global News has contacted the RCMP for more information.

“The TSB has been made aware of the wreckage being found and we have been in contact with the Kamloops RCMP,” said the safety board.

“We have not identified which aircraft it was, and we are in contact with various sources to identify it, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

