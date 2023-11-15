Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers GM Kyle Walters hopes to remain with Winnipeg after Grey Cup

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2023 1:15 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kyle Walters is enjoying a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance unsure if it will be his last as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ general manager.

Walters, 50, is in the final year of his contract with Winnipeg.

When the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement prior to the 2023 season, they agreed mutually not to speak again until after Winnipeg was finished playing.

Winnipeg will face the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field

Walters, a native of St. Thomas, Ont., said Wednesday during Winnipeg’s media day he expects clarity on his CFL future shortly after the Grey Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

Walters has been Winnipeg’s GM since 2013, with the franchise amassing a 98-72 regular-season record during his tenure.

The Blue Bombers have registered double-digit victories the last seven seasons under head coach Mike O’Shea and won two Grey Cups (2019, ’21).

Trending Now

Walters played seven CFL seasons as a defensive back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, winning a Grey Cup with the club in 1999.

Following his CFL career, Walters got into coaching at Guelph, his alma mater.

Walters served as the Gryphons defensive co-ordinator (2004-05) before becoming the head coach (2006-09).

Walters joined the Blue Bombers in 2010 as their special-teams co-ordinator, a post he led through 2012.

Click to play video: '2025 Grey Cup coming to Winnipeg'
2025 Grey Cup coming to Winnipeg
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices