Okanagan weather: Sunny finish to workweek

The Okanagan forecast features sunshine returning to the region, with Thursday starting off with morning valley clouds before temperatures rise to 5 C in the afternoon.
The mercury will drop to around -5 C for Friday morning before rebounding to around 7 C under sunny conditions to wrap up the workweek.
A mix of sun and cloud will start the weekend on Saturday morning before more clouds slide in on Sunday.
Daytime highs for both days will be around 7 to 8 C.
On Monday, the workweek will start out under a mix of sun and cloud before more clouds roll in mid-week.
