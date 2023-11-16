Okanagan weather: Sunny finish to workweek

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan forecast features sunshine returning to the region, with Thursday starting off with morning valley clouds before temperatures rise to 5 C in the afternoon.

The mercury will drop to around -5 C for Friday morning before rebounding to around 7 C under sunny conditions to wrap up the workweek.

3:33 Global Okanagan Weather: November 15, 2023

A mix of sun and cloud will start the weekend on Saturday morning before more clouds slide in on Sunday.

Daytime highs for both days will be around 7 to 8 C.

On Monday, the workweek will start out under a mix of sun and cloud before more clouds roll in mid-week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

