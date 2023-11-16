Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunny finish to workweek

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 12:49 pm
A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday. View image in full screen
A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather
The Okanagan forecast features sunshine returning to the region, with Thursday starting off with morning valley clouds before temperatures rise to 5 C in the afternoon.

The mercury will drop to around -5 C for Friday morning before rebounding to around 7 C under sunny conditions to wrap up the workweek.

Global Okanagan Weather: November 15, 2023

A mix of sun and cloud will start the weekend on Saturday morning before more clouds slide in on Sunday.

Daytime highs for both days will be around 7 to 8 C.

On Monday, the workweek will start out under a mix of sun and cloud before more clouds roll in mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

