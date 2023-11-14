Manitoba RCMP investigate machete assault, home invasion, other violent incidents

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Manitoba are investigating after several violent assaults happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, at 12:25 a.m. Chamawawin RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence in the community.

Officer arrived on scene and found a 56-year-old man with life-threatening injuries who was immediately taken to the nursing station.

He was then taken to the hospital in The Pas where he was treated and later released.

Police say investigators have determined the man was attempting to remove unwanted people from his home when he was attacked by a 16-year-old boy with a machete.

The boy fled the scene immediately after the attack but was found, arrested and remanded into custody.

Later that same night at 3:50 a.m., Pukatawagan RCMP went to the nursing station for a report of two men with serious injuries.

A 55-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were then life-lifted to Winnipeg where their condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police say the men were at a residence in the community when two other men broke in and immediately assaulted them with a baseball bat and dumbbell.

The two suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, fled the scene and have yet to be found.

RCMP continue to investigate.