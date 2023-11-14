Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate machete assault, home invasion, other violent incidents

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 4:59 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Manitoba are investigating after several violent assaults happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, at 12:25 a.m. Chamawawin RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence in the community.

Officer arrived on scene and found a 56-year-old man with life-threatening injuries who was immediately taken to the nursing station.

He was then taken to the hospital in The Pas where he was treated and later released.

Police say investigators have determined the man was attempting to remove unwanted people from his home when he was attacked by a 16-year-old boy with a machete.

The boy fled the scene immediately after the attack but was found, arrested and remanded into custody.

Later that same night at 3:50 a.m., Pukatawagan RCMP went to the nursing station for a report of two men with serious injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 55-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were then life-lifted to Winnipeg where their condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police say the men were at a residence in the community when two other men broke in and immediately assaulted them with a baseball bat and dumbbell.

The two suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, fled the scene and have yet to be found.

RCMP continue to investigate.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices