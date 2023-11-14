Menu

Crime

Boy charged with murder, armed sexual assault in killing of Quebec woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 10:30 am
Global News Morning headlines: November 14, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Quebec City police say they have arrested a teenager in the sexual assault and killing of a 19-year-old woman on Oct. 26.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday and faces a first-degree murder charge and one count of armed sexual assault of Daphnée Jolivet.

The suspect also faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a 16-year-old.

Police say the teen is the same suspect who was charged with impaired driving and vehicle theft and whose arrest led police to a home on Oct. 26 in the city’s Limoilou district, where Jolivet was killed.

The teen was questioned by investigators and is expected to appear before a youth division Quebec court judge later Tuesday.

Police say the teen appears to have acted alone and that there was no link between the suspect and the two victims.

Jolivet’s death is the sixth homicide reported in the provincial capital in 2023, with police having made arrests in five of those cases.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

