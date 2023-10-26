Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide probe after Quebec City woman killed, second teen injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2023 12:20 pm
Quebec City police a 19-year-old woman is dead while a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a home early this morning. A Quebec City police car is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec City police a 19-year-old woman is dead while a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a home early this morning. A Quebec City police car is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec City police say a 19-year-old woman was killed in her home early Thursday morning while a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Police say doctors fear for the life of the injured teen, who was listed in critical condition.

Officers were led to the home in the city’s Limoilou district after arresting another 16-year-old for impaired driving and vehicle theft.

While looking inside the residence, authorities found the two victims, and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Trending Now

Homicide investigators and forensic teams were at the home today and a mobile command post was also deployed, with police inviting anyone with information to visit the post or call 911.

Authorities say the teen who was arrested is expected to appear on charges today of vehicle theft and driving under the influence, while the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices