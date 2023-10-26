Homicide probe after Quebec City woman killed, second teen injured

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec City police say a 19-year-old woman was killed in her home early Thursday morning while a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Police say doctors fear for the life of the injured teen, who was listed in critical condition.

Officers were led to the home in the city’s Limoilou district after arresting another 16-year-old for impaired driving and vehicle theft.

While looking inside the residence, authorities found the two victims, and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide investigators and forensic teams were at the home today and a mobile command post was also deployed, with police inviting anyone with information to visit the post or call 911.

Authorities say the teen who was arrested is expected to appear on charges today of vehicle theft and driving under the influence, while the homicide investigation remains ongoing.