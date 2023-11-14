Gryphons goaltender receive OUA athlete of the week honours

Send this page to someone via email

Martina Fedel is the Ontario University Athletics’ Athlete of the Week.

The 20-year-old third-year goaltender for the Guelph Gryphons women’s hockey team posted back-to-back shutout wins against number five ranked U of T Varsity Blues and the 10th ranked Waterloo Warriors last week.

Fedel stopped all 16 shots in Friday’s game against the Varsity Blues in Toronto then made another 34 saves in regulation and overtime plus three more in the shootout versus the Warriors on Saturday.

She leads the OUA in goals-against average (0.72), save percentage (0.968), and shutouts (3), and is second in wins (7)

Fedel is a native of Trento, Italy and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in animal biology.

She becomes the sixth Gryphons athlete to receive the Athlete of the Week honours this season.

Also honoured this week were women’s hockey player Julia Cuccia of the York Lions, and Christian Purboo of the Queen’s Gaels men’s hockey team.