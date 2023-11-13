Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 injured in daylight parking lot shooting at Calgary’s Trans Canada Centre

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 5:14 pm
1 person dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after Calgary shooting
WATCH: One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in northeast Calgary.
One person is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition following a Monday afternoon shooting in a northeast Calgary shopping centre parking lot.

Emergency crews were called to the Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52nd Street N.E., shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Adam Loria, EMS public education officer, confirms to Global News that one person was pronounced dead on scene. Police confirm the deceased is an adult male.

Two additional patients, age and genders not released, were taken by ambulance to hospital in life-threatening condition.

More to come…

