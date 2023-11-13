Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in downtown Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 4:49 pm
A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a collision in downtown Calgary on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a collision in downtown Calgary on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a collision in downtown Calgary on Sunday evening.

According to a Calgary Police Service news release on Monday afternoon, the collision happened at around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Fifth Avenue and Third Street Southeast.

Police said a man was crossing Fifth Avenue Southeast when he was struck by a Honda Accord driven by a 44-year-old man.

The pedestrian sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, police said. The driver of the Honda was not injured and remained at the scene.

Trending Now

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this collision, police said.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices