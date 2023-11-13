Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a collision in downtown Calgary on Sunday evening.

According to a Calgary Police Service news release on Monday afternoon, the collision happened at around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Fifth Avenue and Third Street Southeast.

Police said a man was crossing Fifth Avenue Southeast when he was struck by a Honda Accord driven by a 44-year-old man.

The pedestrian sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, police said. The driver of the Honda was not injured and remained at the scene.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this collision, police said.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.