Police investigating shooting in northwest Calgary

Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly hit two houses in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, calls came in at around 2:19 a.m. for shots fired in the area of Macewan Glen Way and Macewan Glen Place Northwest.
Two houses were hit but nobody was injured, the spokesperson said. The scene is currently being held for investigation and a gun was found at the scene, they added.
Trending Now
Police were unable to confirm details of what happened.
–More to come…
More on Crime
- Montreal Jewish school target of another shooting in week-long string of hate crimes
- Fears of gang war in Edmonton after child slain during targeted attack on criminal father
- Police believe 11-year-old son and father shot in Edmonton were both intentionally killed
- Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can’t agree on a count
Comments