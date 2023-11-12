Menu

Crime

Police investigating shooting in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 3:15 pm
Police say they are investigating a shooting that hit two houses in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Police say they are investigating a shooting that hit two houses in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning. JMC
Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly hit two houses in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, calls came in at around 2:19 a.m. for shots fired in the area of Macewan Glen Way and Macewan Glen Place Northwest.

Two houses were hit but nobody was injured, the spokesperson said. The scene is currently being held for investigation and a gun was found at the scene, they added.

Police were unable to confirm details of what happened.

–More to come…

