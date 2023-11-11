Menu

Crime

Driver faces impaired charge after crash on Gardiner Expressway injures 3

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 12:58 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Three people are in hospital and a driver has been arrested after a vehicle crashed on the Gardiner Expressway around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Toronto police reported the collision Sunday morning near Jameson Avenue.

Police said four people were in the vehicle when it crashed and three were taken to hospital. Two had life-threatening injuries, while the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver faces several charges, including impaired driving, according to police.

They were treated by medics and then released into police custody, investigators said.

Part of the Gardiner Expressway near Jameson Avenue closed but reopened Saturday morning; another section of the Expressway near Kipling Avenue was also closed after bales of hay fell off a truck.

