Burnaby RCMP seek accused hair-puller in alleged Metrotown assault

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are trying to identify a suspect in a stranger assault, accused of randomly pulling a woman’s hair at Metrotown mall.

In a media release, police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, had just left the mall around noon Friday and was waiting near the bus loop when another woman approached.

0:29 Images released of suspect accused of assaulting 89-year-old woman at Metrotown

Without saying anything, the suspect hit the victim then grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as approximately 45 years old, five-feet-one-inch tall with a medium build and short hair.

She was wearing a purple jacket with blue jeans and carrying two maroon bags, and was last seen heading towards the Metrotown SkyTrain station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.