Burnaby RCMP seek accused hair-puller in alleged Metrotown assault

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are trying to identify a suspect in a stranger assault, accused of randomly pulling a woman’s hair at Metrotown mall.
In a media release, police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, had just left the mall around noon Friday and was waiting near the bus loop when another woman approached.
Without saying anything, the suspect hit the victim then grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground, police said.
The suspect is described as approximately 45 years old, five-feet-one-inch tall with a medium build and short hair.
She was wearing a purple jacket with blue jeans and carrying two maroon bags, and was last seen heading towards the Metrotown SkyTrain station.
Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
