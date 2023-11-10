Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Burnaby RCMP seek accused hair-puller in alleged Metrotown assault

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 10:13 pm
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to call Burnaby RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to call Burnaby RCMP. Burnaby RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are trying to identify a suspect in a stranger assault, accused of randomly pulling a woman’s hair at Metrotown mall.

In a media release, police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, had just left the mall around noon Friday and was waiting near the bus loop when another woman approached.

Click to play video: 'Images released of suspect accused of assaulting 89-year-old woman at Metrotown'
Images released of suspect accused of assaulting 89-year-old woman at Metrotown
Trending Now

Without saying anything, the suspect hit the victim then grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as approximately 45 years old, five-feet-one-inch tall with a medium build and short hair.

She was wearing a purple jacket with blue jeans and carrying two maroon bags, and was last seen heading towards the Metrotown SkyTrain station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices