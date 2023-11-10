Storm threat in wildfire zone prompts overnight closure of Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers headed between the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior are being warned to prepare for the closure of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon overnight.

The Ministry of Transportation said it will close the route from Boothroyd, just north of Boston Bar, to Lytton starting at midnight Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The closure is being done proactively due to an approaching storm.

The area in question was ravaged by wildfires in August, which officials say creates the potential of dangerous mud and debris flows once the heavy rain arrives.

Environment Canada has issued wind and rainfall warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with a “vigorous frontal system” expected to arrive Friday evening, delivering 50 to 70 millimetres of rain.

The national weather and climate agency has also issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway, which could see up to 30 centimetres of snow by Sunday morning, and a snowfall warning for Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton with up to 20 centimetres possible.