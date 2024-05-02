Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

No injuries after 4-vehicle collision in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
No injuries after 4 vehicle collision in Peterborough
Peterborough police say no injuries were reported after four vehicles collided on Clonsilla Avenue at The Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported following a four-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service responded to the collisions that occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Clonsilla Avenue and The Parkway.

The chain-reaction collision involved several vehicles, one which rear-ended a transport truck, causing heavy front-end damage to all cars involved.

Police say traffic was backup in several directions.

The investigation led to charges for one of the drivers involved under the Highway Traffic Act with making an unsafe turn within an intersection.

