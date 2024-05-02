No injuries after 4-vehicle collision in Peterborough

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No injuries were reported following a four-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service responded to the collisions that occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Clonsilla Avenue and The Parkway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The chain-reaction collision involved several vehicles, one which rear-ended a transport truck, causing heavy front-end damage to all cars involved.

Police say traffic was backup in several directions.

The investigation led to charges for one of the drivers involved under the Highway Traffic Act with making an unsafe turn within an intersection.