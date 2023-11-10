Menu

Canada

BC Ferries cancels multiple Friday sailings ahead of anticipated storm

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 5:02 pm
BC Ferries cancels multiple Friday sailings
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple Friday afternoon and evening sailings, including on its major routes connecting the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. The move is the result of a storm forecast to hit the region Friday night.
BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings on major routes Friday, ahead of a storm expected to hit the region in the evening.

Environment Canada has warned of a “vigorous frontal system”  due to cross the South Coast, bringing heavy wind and rain through the weekend.

BC Ferries to be fined over staff-related cancellations

The national weather and climate agency has forecast winds of up to 90 km/h for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, easing into Saturday morning.

In response, BC Ferries has scrapped dozens of afternoon and evening sailings, including on some of its busiest routes.

Those cancellations include:

  • Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria)
    All sailings beginning with the 7:00 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen
  • Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo)
    All sailings beginning with the 8:15 p.m. departure from Duke Point
  • Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Departure Bay (Nanaimo)
    All sailings beginning with the 8:05 p.m. departure from Horseshoe Bay
  • Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Southern Gulf Islands
    All sailings beginning with the 7:30 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen
  • Swartz Bay (Victoria) – Southern Gulf Islands
    All sailings beginning with the 7:30 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay
  • Little River (Comox) – Westview (Powell River)
    All sailings beginning with the 3:25 p.m. departure from Comox
  • Westview (Powell River) – Blubber Bay (Texada Island)
    All sailings beginning with the 5:05 p.m. departing from Powell River
  • Campbell River – Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove)
    All sailings beginning with the 3:00 p.m. departure from Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove
  • Quadra Island (Heriot Bay) – Cortes Island (Whaletown)
    All sailings beginning with the 3:05 p.m. departure from Heriot Bay
Several other sailings could potentially be at risk, the company said. Travellers should check the BC Ferries website for the most up to date conditions.

The company said it will contact anyone with an affected booking directly to let them know if they can be moved to an alternate sailing or whether their reservation will need to be cancelled with a full refund.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

