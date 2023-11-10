BC Ferries cancels multiple Friday sailings ahead of anticipated storm

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings on major routes Friday, ahead of a storm expected to hit the region in the evening.

Environment Canada has warned of a “vigorous frontal system” due to cross the South Coast, bringing heavy wind and rain through the weekend.

The national weather and climate agency has forecast winds of up to 90 km/h for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, easing into Saturday morning.

In response, BC Ferries has scrapped dozens of afternoon and evening sailings, including on some of its busiest routes.

Those cancellations include:

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria)

All sailings beginning with the 7:00 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

All sailings beginning with the 7:00 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo)

All sailings beginning with the 8:15 p.m. departure from Duke Point

All sailings beginning with the 8:15 p.m. departure from Duke Point Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

All sailings beginning with the 8:05 p.m. departure from Horseshoe Bay

All sailings beginning with the 8:05 p.m. departure from Horseshoe Bay Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Southern Gulf Islands

All sailings beginning with the 7:30 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen

All sailings beginning with the 7:30 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen Swartz Bay (Victoria) – Southern Gulf Islands

All sailings beginning with the 7:30 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay

All sailings beginning with the 7:30 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay Little River (Comox) – Westview (Powell River)

All sailings beginning with the 3:25 p.m. departure from Comox

All sailings beginning with the 3:25 p.m. departure from Comox Westview (Powell River) – Blubber Bay (Texada Island)

All sailings beginning with the 5:05 p.m. departing from Powell River

All sailings beginning with the 5:05 p.m. departing from Powell River Campbell River – Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove)

All sailings beginning with the 3:00 p.m. departure from Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove

All sailings beginning with the 3:00 p.m. departure from Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove Quadra Island (Heriot Bay) – Cortes Island (Whaletown)

All sailings beginning with the 3:05 p.m. departure from Heriot Bay

Several other sailings could potentially be at risk, the company said. Travellers should check the BC Ferries website for the most up to date conditions.

The company said it will contact anyone with an affected booking directly to let them know if they can be moved to an alternate sailing or whether their reservation will need to be cancelled with a full refund.

