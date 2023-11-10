Edmonton Oilers sink against Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers lost their fourth in a row, falling 3-2 Thursday night to the San Jose Sharks.

With a record of 2-9-1, the Oilers have matched the 1993/94 club for the worst 12-game start in franchise history.

Stuart Skinner was tested early as William Eklund earned a shorthanded breakaway after stealing the puck from Connor McDavid in the neutral zone. Eklund tried to stuff a backhand five-hole, but Skinner made the stop. The Sharks would go ahead late in the first when Fabian Zetterlund banged home a centering pass from Tomas Hertl.

Darnell Nurse fired a shot off the post and in less than two minutes into the second for his third of the campaign. The Sharks regained the lead halfway through the second when the puck bounced to Tomas Hertl in front, allowing him to tally his second of the season.

Filip Zadina made it 3-1 on a two-on-one 1:53 into the third. With Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins popped a rebound behind Mackenzie Blackwood to pull the Oilers within one. Connor McDavid was tripped off the ensuing face-off to put the Oilers on a power play with 2:12 left. However, the Sharks held the Oilers at bay.

The Oilers outshot the Sharks 17-4 in the third and 41-18 for the game.

The Oilers visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).