Sports

Oilers call up goalie Pickard after Campbell clears waivers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 3:57 pm
Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell has cleared waivers and has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

The Oilers promoted goalie Calvin Pickard from Bakersfield to Edmonton in a corresponding move Wednesday.

The Oilers (2-8-1) have had a dismal start to the season and placed the underperforming Campbell on waivers Tuesday as a first step to address their poor performance.

The 31-year-old Campbell, in the second year of a five-year, US$25-million contract, has a 1-4-0 record with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in five appearances with Edmonton this season.

Pickard, 31, is 2-2 with a 2.03 GAA and .939 save percentage in four appearances with Bakersfield this season. He was 23-12-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .912 save percentage with the Condors in 2022-23, his first season in the Oilers’ organization.

Pickard was picked in the second round, 49th overall, by Colorado at the 2010 draft.

He has been used primarily as a backup in the NHL and has appeared in 116 games. He was 15-31-2 with Colorado in 2016-17 in his lone season as an NHL No. 1.

The Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks (1-10-1) on Thursday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

