Edmonton Oilers misery continues in Vancouver

Thatcher Demko made 40 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 Monday night.

The Oilers record sinks to 2-8-1 as they continue to suffer through one of the worst starts in franchise history.

The Oilers came out on fire, outshooting the Canucks 19-2 through the first eleven minutes of the period. They grabbed the lead 6:42 into the game on a Mattias Ekholm power play slapper. However, the Canucks replied with three goals in 3:22. Quinn Hughes had his pass go on off Vincent Desharnais’ stick. Pius Suter and Brock Boeser would add goals by beating Stuart Skinner with shots from the slot.

Leon Draisaitl ended a seven-game goalless drought in the second. Dylan Holloway collided with Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko at the side of the net, allowing Warren Foegele to set up Draisaitl for a tap in. Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver by firing in a rebound off a two-on-one.

The Oilers briefly celebrated a goal off a scramble in the crease one minute into the third, but the officials went to video review and ruled that Foegele kicked the puck over the line. J.T. Miller bombed in a power play goal to make it 5-2 Canucks.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was ejected from the game after yelling at a referee with 6:47 left.

Boeser added a power play goal in the final minute.

The Oilers will visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 7 p.m., game at 8:30 p.m.)