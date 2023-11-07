SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Edmonton Oilers @ Vancouver Canucks
8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
630CHED
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers misery continues in Vancouver

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 7, 2023 12:59 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thatcher Demko made 40 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 Monday night.

The Oilers record sinks to 2-8-1 as they continue to suffer through one of the worst starts in franchise history.

The Oilers came out on fire, outshooting the Canucks 19-2 through the first eleven minutes of the period. They grabbed the lead 6:42 into the game on a Mattias Ekholm power play slapper. However, the Canucks replied with three goals in 3:22. Quinn Hughes had his pass go on off Vincent Desharnais’ stick. Pius Suter and Brock Boeser would add goals by beating Stuart Skinner with shots from the slot.

Leon Draisaitl ended a seven-game goalless drought in the second. Dylan Holloway collided with Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko at the side of the net, allowing Warren Foegele to set up Draisaitl for a tap in. Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver by firing in a rebound off a two-on-one.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers briefly celebrated a goal off a scramble in the crease one minute into the third, but the officials went to video review and ruled that Foegele kicked the puck over the line. J.T. Miller bombed in a power play goal to make it 5-2 Canucks.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was ejected from the game after yelling at a referee with 6:47 left.

Boeser added a power play goal in the final minute.

The Oilers will visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 7 p.m., game at 8:30 p.m.)

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices