Sam Gagner scores twice but Edmonton Oilers lose to Stars

Sam Gagner scored twice in his return to the Edmonton Oilers but the team fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Stars took the lead eight minutes into the game when Matt Duchene beat Stuart Skinner on a two-on-one. The Oilers had several good chances in the period and broke through when Evander Kane fired a shot behind Scott Wedgewood with three minutes to go.

Early in the second, Joe Pavelski converted on a three-on-one to make it 2-1 Dallas. Evan Bouchard hit the post thrice in the period, including twice 18 seconds apart on an Oilers power play. The Stars would make their own power play count with Roope Hintz scoring from in tight.

Hintz would score again off the rush early in the third. The Oilers got one back halfway through the third when Gagner stuffed a rebound behind Wedgewood. He struck again 3:01 later, tapping in a pass from Kane.

The Oilers had 26 shots on goal in the third, tying a team record for shots in a period.

The final shots on goal were 50-27 for the Oilers.

It was Gagner’s first game of the season and the start of his third tenure with the Oilers. He was in a training camp on a tryout, then played three games in the AHL with Bakersfield before being signed earlier this week.

Connor Brown left the game in the second period and didn’t return.

The Oilers, 2-6-1, will host Nashville on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 11:30 a.m., game at 1 p.m.).