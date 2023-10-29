Edmonton Oilers win Heritage Classic 5-2 over Calgary Flames

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers claimed the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium Sunday evening.

The Oilers jumped on the Flames early, with Brett Kulak swiping in a rebound on the backhand 4:19 into the game. Shortly after the Oilers killed off a two-man disadvantage, Leon Draisaitl set up Zach Hyman for his third of the season. The Flames had another two-man advantage later and this time cashed in thanks to a deflection from Nazim Kadri. Evan Bouchard restored the Oilers two-goal lead 1:11 later with a big blast from the point.

The Oilers had a lot of pressure early in the second but couldn’t extend the lead. A.J. Greer scored off a rebound right at the end of a Flames power play to pull Calgary within one.

Vinny Desharnais’ point shot bounced past Jacob Markstrom to make it 4-2 Oilers 6:16 into the third. It was Desharnais’ first NHL goal. Evander Kane put it away with an empty netter in the final minute.

Connor McDavid returned after missing two games with an upper body injury and had an assist.

Stuart Skinner earned the win with 24 saves. Kane had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers, 2-5-1, will host Dallas on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).