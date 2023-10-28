SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Canadian History Ehx
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
630CHED
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Connor McDavid practices with Edmonton Oilers on eve of Heritage Classic

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 28, 2023 10:03 pm
Oilers ready for Heritage Classic View image in full screen
The Edmonton Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Reid Wilkins/630 CHED
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s looking good for Connor McDavid to return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup for Sunday’s Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium.

“Yeah, it’s feeling good. Making a lot of progress. Felt really good today in practice. A lot of really good signs,” McDavid said about the upper body injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

“I thought today was a good day. It was a good step. We’ll see how he is when he wakes up in the morning,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

McDavid was a full participant in Saturday’s practice at Commonwealth, skating on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele, who has been the Oilers’ most consistent forward this season.

“I think tenacity, a lot of energy. (Foegele’s) a bit of a bull,” said Draisaitl. “He does things the right way and he does it hard. There’s lots to like about his game. He’s maybe the only guy on our team that’s off to a pretty good start.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers and Flames are both struggling coming into the game. The Oilers are 1-5-1 while the Flames are 2-5-1.

“It’s a different look than a normal game, but at the same time, our mindset is we’re going out here to win a game,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start in goal for the Oilers.

Tune into the Face-off Show on 630 CHED to stay updated with the Heritage Classic. The show starts at 3 p.m. and the puck drop will be at 5 p.m.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices