Calgary Marda Loop businesses close, cut losses as construction curbs access

The construction chaos in Calgary’s southwest community of Marda Loop continues to claim victims.

Not only are roads and sidewalks closed in the busy community, but business owner Kimberlie Stern told Global News she’s had to close down her business for good.

“I am going to be leaving in a couple weeks,” the owner of Apt 22 Boutique said. “I have to do what I have to do to survive.”

Stern has been in business for 21 years. She set up her latest shop in the community of Marda Loop three years ago, saying it was her “dream location,” perfect due to its vibe and community connections.

But she said the construction has made it tough to connect with anyone.

“They (the city) started taking away the parking as soon as they started. We were moving pylons just so our clients could park.”

No parking meant no customers. So, again she decided to cut her losses.

“I’ve lost so much since the beginning of this. I’ve lost so much in such a short period of time. It’s affected me tremendously,” she said.

“If you’re talking revenue – a couple of $100,000.”

Khoa Nguyen, owner of K-Thi Vietnamese Cusine, has also seen big losses over the last couple of months.

Global News visited the restaurant over the noon hour and it was empty. Nguyen said that is unfortunately what it’s like lately, as customers avoid the area.

“They don’t know where to find parking and they just drive around, so they just don’t bother to come,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said her revenue has dropped about $50,000 per month. A huge hit she’s had to eat, herself.

“Sometimes I feel like I work for free. I work but I don’t make any salary for myself.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Sometimes I feel like I work for free. I work but I don't make any salary for myself."

Nguyen has thought of selling the business, but pointed out because she doesn’t actually have much business right now there is little to no interest.

“I don’t know if anybody wants to buy my business,” she said.

The City of Calgary does have signs up in the community urging people to shop and support local.

Stern said that is ironic, considering when she recently went to city hall and asked for support she got very little.

“It’s frustrating and I think it’s morally wrong that the city of Calgary doesn’t do anything for their small businesses. Especially after something like a pandemic where we’re already suffering,” she said.

“I think it’s where they can actually stand up and say, ‘We see you and hear you, and we don’t want you to go anywhere.’ But they don’t.”

Global News reached out to city officials and the area councillor, but we were told they were unavailable for comment.

Stern said she was told that the city doesn’t have a program to compensate any business and that it would be difficult to put a dollar amount on the suffering for each business. But she pointed out that businesses in the past and in other parts of the city were given help in the form of lower business taxes and other breaks.

Apt 22 will officially close down in a couple of weeks and Stern plans to shift her store to online. She said she regrets the move, as her passion has always been to connect with people and the online shop will not be the same.

“I like to create an experience and for me it’s about the connection. It’s been my purpose to do this and now I have to go online,” she said.

“I didn’t want to do that, but I have no choice.”

The area construction is expected to last at least another couple of years.