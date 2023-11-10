2024 Grammy Awards nominations: Taylor Swift leads list of music contenders

Send this page to someone via email

The list of nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards just dropped, and to no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift is leading the pack.

Even the Recording Academy seems to be swept up in the wave of all things Swift, doling out a total of six nominations to the pop superstar, including Album of the Year for Midnights and Song of the Year for Anti-Hero. Swift has officially tied with Barbara Streisand with the most nominations for a female artist in a single year.

But it isn’t just Swift who’s secured multiple nominations: heavy hitters like Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Victoria Monét, SZA and Miley Cyrus will also vie for a number of categories on music’s biggest night.

Billie Eilish’s Barbie movie track What Was I Made For? also received lots of love this year, earning four nominations, including Song of the Year. Several other songs from the Barbie movie soundtrack also received a nod, including Dance the Night by Dua Lipa and Barbie World by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua.

Nominations were doled out by a number of high-profile Grammy winners, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories, below.

Album of the Year

The Record, Boygenius

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

SOS, SZA

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Worship, Jon Batiste

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill, SZA

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Song of the Year

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Dance the Night, Dua Lipa

Butterfly, Jon Batiste

A&W, Lana Del Rey

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill, SZA

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

I’m Only Sleeping, The Beatles

In Your Love, Tyler Childers

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

Count Me Out, Kendrick Lamar

Rush, Troye Sivan

Best Pop Solo Performance

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish

Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile

Ghost in the Machine, SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers

Karma, Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

– – (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway

Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched, Laufey

Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix

Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen

Vol. 3, Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions)

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Rap Performance

The Hillbillies, Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter, Black Thought

Players, Coi Leray

Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin’ on Top of the World, Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

Attention, Doja Cat

Spin Bout U, Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life, Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Low, SZA

Best Rap Song

Attention, Doja Cat

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua

Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Michael, Killer Mike

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III, Nas

Utopia, Travis Scott

Best R&B Performance

Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown

ICU, Coco Jones

Back to Love, Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

Kill Bill, SZA

How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Simple, Babyface ft. Coco Jones

Lucky, Kenyon Dixon

Hollywood, Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

Good Morning, PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

Love Language, SZA

Best R&B Song

ICU, Coco Jones

Angel, Halle

Back to Love, Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

Snooze, SZA

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You, Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

Best Pop Dance Recording

One in a Million, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

Baby Don’t Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue

Rush, Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again

Kx5, Kx5

Quest for Fire, Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman…, Queens of the Stone Age

Best Rock Song

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Rescued, Foo Fighters

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness, Queens of the Stone Age

Angry, The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Performance

Sculptures of Anything Goes, Arctic Monkeys

More Than a Love Song, Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Rescued, Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna, Metallica

Best Metal Performance

Bad Man, Disturbed

Phantom of the Opera, Ghost

72 Seasons, Metallica

Hive Mind, Slipknot

Jaded, Spiritbox

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, Boygenius

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Best Country Solo Performance

Buried, Brandy Clark

White Horse, Chris Stapleton

The Last Thing on My Mind, Dolly Parton

Fast Car, Luke Combs

In Your Love, Tyler Childers

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

High Note, Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings

Nobody’s Nobody, Brothers Osborne

I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold), Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

Save Me, Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

We Don’t Fight Anymore, Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Buried, Brandy Clark

White Horse, Chris Stapleton

Last Night, Morgan Wallen

In Your Love, Tyler Childers

I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Best Latin Pop Album

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor

X Mi (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno

Don Juan, Maluma

La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán

A Ciegas, Paula Arenas

La Neta, Pedro Capó

Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah

I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

What’s In A Name?, Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theatre Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Songwriter, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

For a complete list of the 2024 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammys site.