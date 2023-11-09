Police at ‘serious, targeted incident’ at shopping complex in southeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A large police presence descended upon a shopping complex around noon Thursday in deep southeast Edmonton, were police said a “serious” incident took place.

About 16 Edmonton Police Service cruisers and an ambulance were seen at a Petro-Canada gas station and A&W in Harvest Pointe shopping complex just off Ellerslie Road and 50th Street.

“We can confirm that police are currently investigating a serious, targeted incident in this area. As the investigation is in its very early stages, this is all we are able to confirm at this time,” a EPS spokesperson said just after 1 p.m.

Witnesses told Global News they heard at least three gunshots. Two tarps were seen on the ground.

Big police presence at a Petro station on Ellerslie RD and 52 St SW. An ambulance remains on scene and we can see a blanket with what appears to be a body on the ground. Edmonton police are calling it a serious targeted incident. #yeg @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/UOZ3KEymau — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) November 9, 2023

Alberta Health Services said it was deferring questions related to this incident to EPS at this time.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

View image in full screen A police scene around a Petro-Canada gas station and A&W near Ellerslie Road and 50th Street in southeast Edmonton on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Global News

It’s not yet known what happened. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

— More to come…