Crime

Police at ‘serious, targeted incident’ at shopping complex in southeast Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 3:12 pm
A police scene around a Petro-Canada gas station and A&W near Ellerslie Road and 50th Street in southeast Edmonton on Thursday, November 9, 2023. View image in full screen
A police scene around a Petro-Canada gas station and A&W near Ellerslie Road and 50th Street in southeast Edmonton on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Global News
A large police presence descended upon a shopping complex around noon Thursday in deep southeast Edmonton, were police said a “serious” incident took place.

About 16 Edmonton Police Service cruisers and an ambulance were seen at a Petro-Canada gas station and A&W in Harvest Pointe shopping complex just off Ellerslie Road and 50th Street.

“We can confirm that police are currently investigating a serious, targeted incident in this area. As the investigation is in its very early stages, this is all we are able to confirm at this time,” a EPS spokesperson said just after 1 p.m.

Witnesses told Global News they heard at least three gunshots. Two tarps were seen on the ground.

Alberta Health Services said it was deferring questions related to this incident to EPS at this time.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

It’s not yet known what happened. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

— More to come…

