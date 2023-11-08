N.S. man charged with historic sexual assaults a former school principal

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Centre for Education says a former elementary school principal charged in relation to alleged sexual assaults from the 80’s and 90’s is no longer an employee.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that they began an investigation in June “after receiving reports of historical sexual assaults.”

“Officers learned that the incidents occurred in the late 1980s at an elementary school in Eastern Passage and in the 1990s at a home in Lucasville,” RCMP said.

According to police, the two victims were youths at the time and the man involved was “in a position of trust in relation to one of the victims.”

RCMP said Steve Hutchins, 59, turned himself in to police on Oct. 20, and has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He has been released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 11.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) confirmed Hutchins’ most recent position was as principal of Seaside Elementary in Eastern Passage.

“The individual, who was previously on leave, is no longer an HRCE employee and has not been present in any school this academic year,” wrote Lindsey Bunin, a communications officer with HRCE.

“We recognize this news is both shocking and upsetting. The safety, security and well-being of all students remains our highest priority.”

The statement also said HRCE is encouraging anyone who may need support in light of the news to reach out to their school administration or counsellor.

RCMP is also encouraging anyone who is the survivor of sexual assault to contact the local RCMP detachment or police service.