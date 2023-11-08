Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted in elevator at TTC station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 11:19 am
TTC station sexual assault
Police are trying to identify this man. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman was sexually assaulted in an elevator at a Toronto subway station last week, police say, and officers are now searching for the suspect.

Toronto police said a sexual assault was reported at Sherbourne Subway Station at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman exited a train at the station and a man followed her into an elevator, police said.

The man then sexually assaulted the woman in the elevator and he fled the station, police said.

On Wednesday, officers released an image of the suspect and described him as 40 to 50 years old, five feet seven inches, and with a medium build, a moustache, and short black hair.

Trending Now

He was reportedly wearing all dark clothing and a camouflage shirt at the time of the alleged incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices