Woman sexually assaulted in elevator at TTC station: police

A woman was sexually assaulted in an elevator at a Toronto subway station last week, police say, and officers are now searching for the suspect.

Toronto police said a sexual assault was reported at Sherbourne Subway Station at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman exited a train at the station and a man followed her into an elevator, police said.

The man then sexually assaulted the woman in the elevator and he fled the station, police said.

On Wednesday, officers released an image of the suspect and described him as 40 to 50 years old, five feet seven inches, and with a medium build, a moustache, and short black hair.

He was reportedly wearing all dark clothing and a camouflage shirt at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.