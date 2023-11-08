Freezing rain warning in effect for parts of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario with a system set to move into the region on Wednesday.

The warning from Environment Canada stretches from the eastern shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and includes parts of the western and northern Greater Toronto Area.

Included in the warning are Barrie, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, and northern York Region, among other locations.

“An approaching low pressure system is expected to bring snow, freezing rain and rain to the area,” Environment Canada said Wednesday morning.

“Precipitation may begin as snow this afternoon and quickly transition to freezing rain before slowly changing to rain tonight. Ice accretion on ground and road surfaces is expected to be variable as the ground is still relatively warm in some areas.”

View image in full screen Areas shaded in red are under a freezing rain warning. Environment Canada

Ice accretion is expected to be 2 mm to 5 mm on some surfaces, the weather agency said. Westernmost areas covered by the warning are expected to see up to 2 mm of ice accretion.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said on Tuesday that southwest Ontario, Niagara Region and most of the Greater Toronto Area are likely to see just cold rain, with temperatures set to remain above freezing.

Areas north and west of Toronto, however, will see freezing rain, he said.

“Driving could become difficult in these areas by late afternoon on Wednesday as freezing rain mixes with wet snow at times,” Farnell said.

“It will warm well above freezing by Thursday, melting the ice away, but eastern Ontario could still see a messy mix through the first half of the day.”