‘Messy mix,’ freezing rain possible for parts of southern Ontario Wednesday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 1:03 pm
Southwest Ontario, Niagara Region and most of the Greater Toronto Area are likely to just see cold rain, with temperatures set to remain above freezing on Wednesday and Thursday. View image in full screen
A “messy mix” of precipitation is possible for parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas expected to see several millimetres of freezing rain.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said colder air is continuing to filter into the region, with a system set to move in.

“The combination of a low-pressure system arriving from Colorado and an Alberta clipper will deliver a messy mix of precipitation starting by mid-afternoon and continuing into Thursday morning across eastern Ontario,” he said.

Southwest Ontario, Niagara Region and most of the Greater Toronto Area are likely to just see cold rain, with temperatures set to remain above freezing, Farnell said.

Areas north and west of Toronto, however, will see freezing rain.

“Driving could become difficult in these areas by late afternoon on Wednesday as freezing rain mixes with wet snow at times,” Farnell said.

“It will warm well above freezing by Thursday, melting the ice away, but eastern Ontario could still see a messy mix through the first half of the day.”

Environment Canada will likely issue some freezing rain warnings, Farnell said.

Into next week, a “much milder” weather pattern is expected to develop lasting for several days, Farnell added.

That means the next threats of snow or ice will not likely occur until late November.

