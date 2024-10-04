Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hoggard trial: Judge set giving final instructions to jury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2024 8:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
WATCH: Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison – Oct 20, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The judge overseeing the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to begin delivering his final instructions to a northeastern Ontario jury Friday.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robin Tremblay will lay out the legal principles jurors must apply as they consider the evidence heard in the nearly two-week trial.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence each made a final pitch to the jury Thursday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both sides agree that a sexual encounter took place in Hoggard’s hotel room after a concert and bonfire after-party in Kirkland Lake, Ont., roughly eight years ago, meaning the case has centred on consent.

Click to play video: 'Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Trending Now

The complainant, who was 19 at the time, says Hoggard raped, choked, hit and urinated on her, and called her names like “dirty little piggy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hoggard says they flirted all night, then had a consensual one-night stand.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices