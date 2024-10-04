Hoggard trial: Judge set giving final instructions to jury

Send this page to someone via email

The judge overseeing the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to begin delivering his final instructions to a northeastern Ontario jury Friday.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robin Tremblay will lay out the legal principles jurors must apply as they consider the evidence heard in the nearly two-week trial.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence each made a final pitch to the jury Thursday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Both sides agree that a sexual encounter took place in Hoggard’s hotel room after a concert and bonfire after-party in Kirkland Lake, Ont., roughly eight years ago, meaning the case has centred on consent.

2:31 Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison

The complainant, who was 19 at the time, says Hoggard raped, choked, hit and urinated on her, and called her names like “dirty little piggy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hoggard says they flirted all night, then had a consensual one-night stand.