Traffic

2 dead following collision on County Road 40 near Trenton: Quinte West OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 12:24 pm
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP say two people died following a collision on County Road 40 near Trenton on Nov. 5, 2023. OPP
Two people died in a collision on County Road 40 in Quinte West on Sunday afternoon.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 40 and Gunter Settlement Road, about 10 kilometres northwest of Trenton.

Police say two people from one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, OPP said.

County Road 40 was closed between Downs Road and Gunter Settlement Road as police investigated.

Police said at around 1:25 a.m. Monday that the roadway had reopened.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. OPP say the investigation is being conducted in conjunction with the Chief Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no word yet if any charges are pending.

