2 dead following collision on County Road 40 near Trenton: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people died in a collision on County Road 40 in Quinte West on Sunday afternoon.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 40 and Gunter Settlement Road, about 10 kilometres northwest of Trenton.

Police say two people from one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, OPP said.

County Road 40 was closed between Downs Road and Gunter Settlement Road as police investigated.

Police said at around 1:25 a.m. Monday that the roadway had reopened.

ROAD CLOSURE: County Road 40 is closed between Downs Rd and Gunter Settlement Rd #Trenton due to a fatal motor vehicle collision. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) November 5, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. OPP say the investigation is being conducted in conjunction with the Chief Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no word yet if any charges are pending.