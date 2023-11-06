Break-in at Guelph business results in stolen vehicle crashing into parked school bus: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a stolen vehicle that ended up crashing into a parked school bus.

Officers were called to a business near Woodlawn Road and Imperial Road North Sunday morning.

Investigators say sometime overnight someone cut a fence into a yard and entered the premises.

They say a Dodge Caravan was parked inside the compound and was driven away.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle was being driven dangerously before colliding with the empty school bus. Both vehicles suffered minor damage as a result.

Police are looking for suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7487 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.