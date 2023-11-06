Menu

Crime

Break-in at Guelph business results in stolen vehicle crashing into parked school bus: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 6, 2023 1:03 pm
Guelph Police Service cruiser.
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service is investigating a stolen vehicle that ended up crashing into a parked school bus.

Officers were called to a business near Woodlawn Road and Imperial Road North Sunday morning.

Investigators say sometime overnight someone cut a fence into a yard and entered the premises.

They say a Dodge Caravan was parked inside the compound and was driven away.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle was being driven dangerously before colliding with the empty school bus. Both vehicles suffered minor damage as a result.

Trending Now

Police are looking for suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7487 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

