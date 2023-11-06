Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome 1st child together

Send this page to someone via email

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating the birth of their first child together this week, a baby boy reportedly named Rocky Thirteen Barker.

People was the first to report on the baby’s arrival on Saturday, citing sources close to the couple.

Kardashian, 44, tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer in May 2022 at a Santa Barbara courthouse. A little over a year later, Kardashian revealed she was expecting at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, by lifting up a “Travis I’m pregnant” sign above her head to raucous applause.

The birth of Kardashian and Barker’s son comes two months after the TV personality announced she underwent “urgent fetal surgery,” crediting doctors with saving the baby’s life.

She shared that Barker, 47, “rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards.” Blink-182 postponed a number of shows in the U.K. at the time while Barker flew back to the U.S. to be with his wife.

Kardashian remarked that the pregnancy complications took her by surprise “as someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past.”

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Both Kardashian and Barker, 47, have other children from previous relationships.

Kardashian shares three children with former partner Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10 and Reign, eight. Barker has three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama, 19, Landon, 17 and step-daughter Atiana, 24.