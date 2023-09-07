Menu

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian says she underwent ‘urgent fetal surgery’ to save baby

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 10:58 am
Photo of Kourtney Kardashian taken on August 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California beside a screen grab of an Instagram post she shared revealing she underwent "urgent fetal surgery." View image in full screen
Photo of Kourtney Kardashian taken on Aug. 18, 2023 in Los Angeles beside a screen grab of an Instagram post she shared revealing she underwent 'urgent fetal surgery.'. Getty Images/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian is crediting doctors with saving her unborn baby’s life after she underwent “urgent fetal surgery.”

The TV personality revealed Wednesday that she had experienced complications with her pregnancy as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47, the drummer of Blink-182.

In an Instagram post, Kardashian, 44, said she will be “forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.”

She shared that Barker “rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards,” and thanked her mother, Kris Jenner, for “holding my hand through this.”

Blink-182 announced last week that the band was postponing a number of shows in the U.K. because Barker had to return home to the U.S. for an “urgent family matter.”

On Wednesday, Barker announced that the “life-threatening emergency surgery” for the couple’s baby “went well.”

“God is great,” he wrote in a social media post. “I want to say thank you for all the support.”

He added that the Blink-182 tour will resume on Friday.

Kardashian noted that the complications with her pregnancy took her by surprise.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote. Kardashian has three children with former partner Scott Disick.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kardashian has yet to give birth and shared that “walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kardashian revealed she was expecting a child during a June Blink-182 concert when she excitedly held up a sign in the crowd that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

