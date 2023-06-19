Kourtney Kardashian reveals she and Travis Barker expecting 1st child together

Send this page to someone via email

When Kourtney Kardashian lifted a “Travis I’m pregnant” sign above her head at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on Friday, the arena launched into raucous applause.

As part of what appeared to be a stunt to share the couple’s exciting news, Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 47, revealed they are expecting their first child together.

As Kardashian flaunted her homemade sign from the crowd, Barker’s Blink-182 bandmates poked fun at the drummer and joked he was “doing the dirty.”

Barker stepped out from behind his drum set to climb off the stage and embrace his wife, who appeared to already be several months pregnant. Kardashian wore a high-rise, sheer body suit and low-rise leather pants to show off her round baby bump.

The married couple, who are in part known for their public displays of affection, kissed in front of the concert crowd.

Kardashian’s sign is a playful nod to Blink-182’s 1999 All The Small Things music video, in which a woman in a leopard print bikini holds the same sign reading, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

On Sunday, Kardashian shared numerous behind-the-scenes photos from the pregnancy announcement. In one snap, Barker holds his drumsticks against Kardashian’s baby bump. In another, he kisses her stomach while Kardashian’s sparkly, diamond wedding ring is also in the shot.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian wrote simply.

Also on Sunday, Kris Jenner congratulated the happy couple on her Instagram story. Kardashian’s mother shared a photo of the couple and wrote, “Congratulations you two!!!!!! I love you so much!!!!”

View image in full screen Kris Jenner’s Instagram story on June 18, 2023. Instagram @krisjenner

Kardashian and Barker officially married in May 2022.

They both already have children from previous relationships. Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 8. Barker has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama, 19 and Landon, 17.