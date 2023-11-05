Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police launch homicide investigation after double shooting on Portage Ave.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 1:41 pm
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in their investigation of the double shooting. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in their investigation of the double shooting. Pixabay
Winnipeg police say they are launching a homicide investigation following a double shooting on Portage Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Portage Avenue for a report of shots fired at 1 a.m. where they found two injured men. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition. An update on their conditions was not immediately available.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident and anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online.

