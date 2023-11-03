Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Taylor Swift coming to Vancouver’s BC Place in 2024

Three new dates for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour have been added to Ticketmaster, showing the popstar will be coming to Vancouver.

The three dates have been added for Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024 at BC Place.

According to Ticketmaster, the next sale on tickets will be on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

Penticton man lights up with $342K Lotto 6/49 win during power outage

Shawn O’Brien got a jolt of excitement in the middle of a power outage when he checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket.

The Penticton man, who was on vacation in Meziadin, B.C., woke up to a power outage and decided it was the perfect time to check his ticket on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

That’s when he learned he was $342,776.20 richer.

Teen from Tofino, B.C. snags Canada’s first-ever Olympic surfing qualification

A young athlete from Tofino, B.C., will be the first Canadian to compete in Olympic surfing.

Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, 18, made history Monday when she provisionally qualified for the 2024 games by reaching the finals of the Pan American Games in Chile.

Dempfle-Olin subsequently snagged the silver medal in women’s shortboard.

“It’s almost hard to remember, it kind of still feels surreal, just every moment and every wave that came through I just felt very alert and in tune with the ocean,” Dempfle-Olin told Global News by phone from Chile.

First-of-its-kind inclusive café opens at Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver’s YVR airport is introducing a first-of-its-kind inclusive café staffed with a team of individuals from across the disability community.

The Paper Planes Café will be serving coffee and snacks for passengers and airport employees.

According to YVR, the new establishment is meant to create inclusive employment opportunities and will provide training and work experience.

Hughes has five-point night in leading Vancouver Canucks to 10-1 blowout win over Sharks

Quinn Hughes had a goal and four assists for Vancouver, and eight players scored, as the Vancouver Canucks thrashed the San Jose Sharks 10-1 on Thursday for their fifth win in six games.

Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, Anthony Beauvillier also scored twice, J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, Andrei Kuzmenko and Sam Lafferty each had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for Vancouver.

Elias Pettersson had three assists while Filip Hronek and Carson Soucy had two apiece. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots.

