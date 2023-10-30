First-of-its-kind inclusive cafe opens at Vancouver International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s YVR airport is introducing a first-of-its-kind inclusive cafe staffed with a team of individuals from across the disability community.

The Paper Planes Cafe will be serving coffee and snacks for passengers and airport employees.

According to YVR, the new establishment is meant to create inclusive employment opportunities and will provide training and work experience.

One of the cafe’s newest baristas, Liam Gimenez, says he’s found the experience extremely valuable so far.

“I’m learning how to use coffee machines, how to operate coffee machines, and even how to make pastries,” he said.

“It’s amazing because it supports people with autism and people who have similar disabilities.”

The cafe gives people with diverse abilities a chance to gain paid employment and gain new skills and work experience.

“It’s a place of training, it’s a place of support and it’s a place of growth,” said Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman.

“So what better place than an airport to welcome people who don’t always have the same employment opportunities as the rest of us, but have so much to give to our community?”

The cafe is the first project in a five-year partnership the airport has with the Pacific Autism Family Network to ensure inclusive employment at YVR.