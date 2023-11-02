Taylor Swift coming to Vancouver’s BC Place in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Three new dates for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour have been added to Ticketmaster, showing the popstar will be coming to Vancouver.

The three dates have been added for Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024 at BC Place.

According to Ticketmaster, the next sale on tickets will be on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

Swifties can register for tickets on the Verified Fan website this Saturday and Sunday for tickets.

Swift began her tour earlier this year, performing songs from her chart-topping career against the backdrop of an elaborate stage design for each album.

Canada was initially left off the schedule, but she announced this summer that she would head to Toronto for six dates in November 2024.

Since then, a concert film version of the performance, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, made its way to cinemas and quickly dominated the box office.

In early September, B.C. Premier David Eby made a public plea on video asking Swift to bring her tour to the province. He posted the video on his Instagram.

— with files from The Canadian Press